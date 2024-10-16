Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Government Proposes Sales Tax Rise to Finance Pensions

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss government proposed raising sales tax by 0.7 percentage points from 2026 to pay for an increase in pensions that was backed by voters in a plebiscite earlier this year.

The change, which needs parliamentary approval and must be signed off in a referendum, would lift the general rate to 8.8% from 8.1%, the administration said in a statement on Wednesday.

The lower level of sales tax on hotels would increase to 4.2% from 3.8%, while that for daily essentials would inch up to 2.8% from 2.6%. The hikes would apply from January 2026.

Swiss voters in March backed a proposal to introduce a 13th annual payout to pensioners, the first time in the country’s history that social benefits got an increase via plebiscite. The government said it favored raising sales tax rates, which are among the lowest in Europe, over hiking wage contributions to finance the change.

The government said separately on Wednesday that it will reduce the amount of goods shoppers can bring into Switzerland from neighboring countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Austria without paying duties.

The daily tax-free limit for importing groceries and other goods will be halved to 150 francs ($174) from 300 francs per person, the government said.

The change, which doesn’t require parliamentary approval, will take effect from Jan. 1.

Swiss consumers pay the highest food prices in Europe and a system of tariffs designed to protect the agricultural industry effectively keeps out less expensive imports. This makes shopping across the borders of the landlocked country attractive for many people.

(Updates with charts after third and sixth paragraphs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
218 Likes
155 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR