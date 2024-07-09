Armasuisse and defence ministry discuss the use of Swiss drones

Armasuisse and DDPS discuss the use of Swiss drones Keystone-SDA

The Swiss defence procurement body armasuisse, has discussed the possible independent development of drones in Switzerland with industry representatives and the defence ministry. These should be able to carry out attack and reconnaissance missions.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Armasuisse und VBS sprechen über Einsatz von Schweizer Drohnen Original Read more: Armasuisse und VBS sprechen über Einsatz von Schweizer Drohnen

The development of small and medium-sized drones is in line with the Armed Forces’ Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen its defense capabilities by enabling Switzerland to successfully prevent or repel attacks. This was announced by armasuisse on Tuesday.

News today from Switzerland: get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

The talks focused on the involvement of partners in the delivery of subcomponents, complete systems or the provision of testing or training opportunities, it added. The aim is to strengthen Switzerland’s security-relevant technology and industrial base. The aim is to reduce dependencies and supply bottlenecks from abroad.

+Military biscuits fatten federal coffers

In view of the increasing threats and ongoing global conflicts, the defence ministry set up a drone task force in June under the leadership of armasuisse. The first tests with the troops using their own drones are to be carried out from 2025.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch