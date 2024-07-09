Armasuisse and defence ministry discuss the use of Swiss drones
The Swiss defence procurement body armasuisse, has discussed the possible independent development of drones in Switzerland with industry representatives and the defence ministry. These should be able to carry out attack and reconnaissance missions.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Armasuisse und VBS sprechen über Einsatz von Schweizer Drohnen
Original
The development of small and medium-sized drones is in line with the Armed Forces’ Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen its defense capabilities by enabling Switzerland to successfully prevent or repel attacks. This was announced by armasuisse on Tuesday.
The talks focused on the involvement of partners in the delivery of subcomponents, complete systems or the provision of testing or training opportunities, it added. The aim is to strengthen Switzerland’s security-relevant technology and industrial base. The aim is to reduce dependencies and supply bottlenecks from abroad.
In view of the increasing threats and ongoing global conflicts, the defence ministry set up a drone task force in June under the leadership of armasuisse. The first tests with the troops using their own drones are to be carried out from 2025.
Translated from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
Magnitsky case: How Switzerland failed to investigate Russian millions
Amnesty sees the right to demonstrate under pressure across Europe
This content was published on
The human rights organisation Amnesty International sees increasing restrictions on freedom of assembly in many European countries. There is also a need for improvement in Switzerland.
Swiss sites no longer suitable to store radioactive waste
This content was published on
The Federal Department of the Environment is removing the three siting regions Jura-Südfuss , Südranden and Wellenberg from the sectoral plan for deep geological repositories. They were previously intended as reserve sites for the storage of low- and intermediate-level radioactive waste.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.