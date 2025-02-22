Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Made

Fewer mergers and acquisitions among Swiss SMEs

SMEs have less desire to tie the knot, mergers are down
SMEs have less desire to tie the knot, mergers are down Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Fewer mergers and acquisitions among Swiss SMEs
Listening: Fewer mergers and acquisitions among Swiss SMEs

Mergers and acquisitions involving Swiss small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are declining: 179 such transactions were counted in 2024, a number 9% lower than the 196 in 2023 and far from the 216 in 2022.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In particular, acquisitions made by Swiss firms within the country have declined (down by 28% to 48), data released by the consulting firm Deloitte Switzerland shows. In contrast, cross-border transactions have remained stable.

“At the moment, foreign investors’ appetite for Swiss companies is limited,” Deloitte experts say in the report. “For their part, Swiss SME entrepreneurs are reluctant to sell their companies and are intensifying acquisition activities abroad. The most important factors influencing these developments are the resilience of the Swiss economy and the strength of the franc.”

The most dynamic cantons on the so-called mergers and acquisitions (M&A) front in order of activity are Zurich, Aargau, Zug, Lucerne and Bern. Twenty percent of Swiss corporate mergers occurred in industry, 16% in business services, 15% in healthcare and consumer goods, 11% in IT and construction, 7% in finance and 2% in media.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
71 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
126 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

After the radiologists' strike, doctors demonstrate in Berne

More

After strike by radiologists, doctors demonstrate in Bern

This content was published on Following a strike by radiology technicians in Fribourg, doctors, vets, dentists and chiropractors expressed their frustration on Friday outside parliament in the Swiss capital.

Read more: After strike by radiologists, doctors demonstrate in Bern

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR