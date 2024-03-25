Hydrogen train from Switzerland sets world record

This is already the second entry in the Guinness World Records for the company from Bussnang in canton Thurgau. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ENNIO LEANZA

A hydrogen-powered train from the Swiss railroad company Stadler has secured a place in the Guinness World Records. The Flirt passenger train covered 2,803 kilometres without refuelling or recharging.

The world record journey took place on March 20, Stadler announced on Monday. The train covered the record distance in around 46 hours. According to the company, detailed records were kept before, during and after the record attempt to ensure accurate and transparent evidence. The record trip was carried out at a test centre in the US state of Colorado.

The hydrogen-powered train from Stadler has 108 seats and additional standing room. The maximum speed is 130km/h.

This is already the second entry in the Guinness World Records for the company from Bussnang in canton Thurgau. In December 2021, a battery-powered Flirt train set the world record for the longest journey with a train in battery mode in Germany with a distance of 224 kilometres.

