Swiss Federal Railways reports lower profit, higher punctuality
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss Federal Railways reports lower profit, higher punctuality
At CHF50.8 million ($59 million), Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) made only half as much profit in the first half of 2024 as in the same period of the previous year. According to SBB, the main reasons for this were lower revenue in freight transport and higher costs for infrastructure and regional transport.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
SBB-Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr nur halb so hoch wie im Vorjahr
Original
At the same time, SBB recorded a record number of passengers, as SBB announced on Monday. Every day, 1.34 million passengers traveled on SBB trains. This is 0.7% more than in the same period last year.
According to the press release, SBB’s passenger trains were more punctual in the first half of the year than ever before in a first semester. Some 93.8% of trains arrived on time.
According to SBB, punctuality improved in Western Switzerland and the southern canton of Ticino in particular. Some 98.9% of connections were guaranteed.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Workplace Switzerland
Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population
New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year
This content was published on
The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is to be signed this year. According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.