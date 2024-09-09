Swiss Federal Railways reports lower profit, higher punctuality

Some 1.34 million people travel on Swiss federal railways every day. Keystone-SDA

At CHF50.8 million ($59 million), Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) made only half as much profit in the first half of 2024 as in the same period of the previous year. According to SBB, the main reasons for this were lower revenue in freight transport and higher costs for infrastructure and regional transport.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de SBB-Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr nur halb so hoch wie im Vorjahr Original Read more: SBB-Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr nur halb so hoch wie im Vorjahr

At the same time, SBB recorded a record number of passengers, as SBB announced on Monday. Every day, 1.34 million passengers traveled on SBB trains. This is 0.7% more than in the same period last year.

According to the press release, SBB’s passenger trains were more punctual in the first half of the year than ever before in a first semester. Some 93.8% of trains arrived on time.

According to SBB, punctuality improved in Western Switzerland and the southern canton of Ticino in particular. Some 98.9% of connections were guaranteed.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

