SWISS emergency landing: memo cites ‘unknown fault pattern’

Swiss-Airbus A220 engine shows "unknown fault pattern" Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

After the emergency landing of a Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plane in Graz last week, and the death of a crew member, inquiries have detected a “previously unknown fault pattern” in an engine, SWISS wrote in an internal statement.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Triebwerk von Swiss-Airbus A220 zeigt “unbekanntes Fehlerbild” Original Read more: Triebwerk von Swiss-Airbus A220 zeigt “unbekanntes Fehlerbild”

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

A SWISS spokeswoman confirmed the contents of the memo to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday. The statement indicated that the engine had “suddenly and unexpectedly failed”.

According to the spokeswoman, the affected engine will be dismantled in Graz and taken to the US. There it will be examined by its manufacturer Pratt & Whitney together with the authorities. “This may take some time,” the SWISS spokeswoman said.

It is the most serious incident in the airline’s 23-year history: on Monday, December 23, an Airbus A220 with 74 passengers and five crew members was on its way from Bucharest to Zurich, when it had to make an emergency landing in Graz due to engine problems and smoke in the cabin. One crew member was seriously injured and later died in hospital.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.