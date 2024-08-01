World’s largest Swiss flag displayed on Säntis for August 1

The world's largest Swiss flag was once again unfurled on the Säntis mountain the day before the national holiday. Last year, the event was postponed due to unstable weather and strong winds. Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The world's largest Swiss flag was once again unfurled on the Säntis mountain the day before the national holiday. Last year, the event was postponed due to unstable weather and strong winds.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Am Säntis hängt die grösste Schweizerfahne Original Read more: Am Säntis hängt die grösste Schweizerfahne

On Wednesday, workers at height mounted the 80 x 80 metre flag on the north face of Eastern Switzerland’s iconic mountain, under clear summer skies. They abseiled down the rock face to unfold the flag, as reported by a correspondent from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

This tradition always takes place on the national holiday. When the weather is fine, the flag is visible not only from Schwägalp but also from much of eastern Switzerland. Workers first unfurled the oversized Swiss flag on the Säntis on July 31, 2009.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

