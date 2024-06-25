Wisekey to put a new generation of satellites into orbit

Wisesat.Space is also planning to install a satellite antenna in Switzerland towards the end of the year. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss cyber security company Wisekey is planning to launch a new generation of satellites. Its subsidiary, Wisesat.Space, will launch the so-called Pico satellites in California in the fourth quarter of 2024, which are designed to offer improved performance.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA

Daily news – Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

To date, Wisekey has launched 17 mini-satellites into low orbit in cooperation with Fossa Systems, Wisekey explained in a press release on Wednesday. A total of 88 are planned.

Wisesat.Space is also planning to install a satellite antenna in Switzerland towards the end of the year, it added. A planned and unspecified collaboration with the Swiss Armed Forces was also noted.

+In space exploration, Switzerland punches above its weight

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe