Swiss oddities

Feline felons: The issue with Switzerland’s free-roaming cats

Free-roaming cats kill millions of birds, frogs and other animals every year in Switzerland. Would a “cat moratorium” make a difference?

Did you know that in some parts of Switzerland cats aren’t allowed off a lead during certain months? There is an ongoing debate on how to deal with predation by free-roaming cats.

Read the full article, a part of our  “Swiss Oddities” series here:

