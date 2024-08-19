Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
First trains pass through repaired Gotthard Base Tunnel

Since the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023, the Federal Railways has been working as fast as possible to complete repairs.
Ti-Press
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Trains have successfully passed through the Gotthard Base Tunnel in a trial. The rail tunnel was seriously damaged by a derailed freight train a year ago.

SRF

A train travelled from Chiasso, canton Ticino, to Basel, in northwestern Switzerland, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) reported on Monday. A freight train then travelled through the Gotthard tunnel from Ludwigshafen in Germany to Gallarate in Italy

The trial follows a series of measurements and tests last week. Additional trials will take place to clean the tracks before it is fully operational from September.

+ Read more: why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel so important?

SBB/CFF says that InterCity, EuroCity and freight trains between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino should be able to use the Gotthard Base Tunnel from September 2.

Since the derailment of a freight train in the Gotthard Base Tunnel on August 10, 2023, the Federal Railways has been working as fast as possible to complete repairs. No one was injured in the derailment, caused by a broken wheel, but the damage was considerable.

Switzerland’s Gotthard Base TunnelExternal link is the world’s longest (and deepest) railway tunnel. Opened in 2016 after 17 years of construction, it consists of two 57.1km single-track tunnels for freight trains and passenger trains connecting Erstfeld in canton Uri with Bodio in canton Ticino.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

