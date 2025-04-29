Amnesty criticises Swiss restrictions on right to demonstrate

Keystone

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Amnesty International (AI) is concerned about the erosion of the freedom to demonstrate in Switzerland. This central bulwark against arbitrariness and injustice should be particularly protected in the face of increasing hatred and authoritarianism, it says.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Amnesty critica restrizioni al diritto di manifestare in Svizzera Original Read more: Amnesty critica restrizioni al diritto di manifestare in Svizzera

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Some cantons have recently restricted the freedom to demonstrate, the human rights organisation noted in its annual report published on Tuesday. In Zurich, a new law requires prior authorisation for demonstrations and allows police costs to be charged to organisers.

In Geneva, it is no longer possible to parade whenever and wherever you want. The cantonal government decided to take action in response to the increase in politically motivated demonstrations in the city centre, which is causing exasperation among shopkeepers. In addition, students at several schools were threatened with sanctions and prosecution for participating in demonstrations against the war in Gaza.

+ Swiss cities ban rallies due to Middle East conflict

“Freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly are the pillars of a democratic society and a real test of Switzerland’s true commitment to human rights,” said Alexandra Karle, director of AI Switzerland, quoted in a statement.

Humanitarian tradition

The report also criticised Switzerland for two controversial decisions: its “hesitation” to comply with the European Court of Human Rights ruling in favour of the Climate Seniors and the suspension of humanitarian aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) during the war in Gaza.

+ Swiss government rebuffs ECHR climate ruling: next stop Strasbourg

In May 2024, after months of controversy, the government decided to pay CHF10 million ($12 million) to UNRWA while CHF20 million had been earmarked for 2024 for this purpose.

In September, the House of Representatives supported the right-wing Swiss People’s Party’s proposal to suspend contributions to the organisation. Last March, however, the Senate refused to follow the House of Representatives. For the time being, therefore, Switzerland is not suspending payments to the UN agency.

+ Swiss UNRWA funding given temporary reprieve

For Amnesty, “this attitude weakens Switzerland’s humanitarian tradition and calls into question its commitment to international law. The Swiss authorities must play a different role on the international stage and unequivocally defend the global system of human rights protection,’ stresses Alexandra Karle.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.