Swiss UNRWA funding given temporary reprieve

Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss Senate has rejected an immediate halt of payments to the UN Palestinian Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

On Tuesday, lawmakers rejected a motion from the Swiss People’s Party demanding an immediate suspension of funding. The government has been tasked with finding an alternative solution.

The Senate voted against the motion by 25 votes to 19 with one abstention. The motion also sought to ensure that the UN aid organisation receives no further financial contributions in future. This proposal is now off the table.

Instead, parliament referred another motion to the Federal Council. According to this motion, Switzerland should lobby the UN for a successor solution for UNRWA.

The Federal Council must examine alternatives – for example, whether Palestinian aid could be integrated into the UN refugee relief organisation UNHCR.

Translated from German with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

