Anti‑GMO farming campaign gathers 133,000 signatures in Switzerland
An alliance behind an initiative to protect Swiss food from genetically modified organisms (GMOs) has gathered more than 133,000 signatures, it announced on Monday.
The initiative committee plans to deliver the signatures to the Federal Chancellery in Bern by the 27 February deadline.
According to the Association for GMO-Free Food, the 133,000 signatures were achieved thanks to support from more than 50 organisations. The Federal Chancellery will now verify the signatures.
The proposal seeks to guarantee control over genetically modified organisms (GMOs) even after the current moratorium on GMOs expires in 2030.
The initiative calls for freedom of choice for consumers, the protection of GMO-free agriculture, and security against the risks that biotechnology entails, particularly for organic farming, say the campaigners.
The campaign is led by the Association for GMO-Free Food, supported by agricultural, environmental and consumer protection groups including Bio Suisse, Greenpeace, Swissaid, the Swiss-German Association of Small Farmers (Kleinbauern-Vereinigung) and the Swiss Alliance for GMO-Free Agriculture (SAG).
Adapted from French by AI/sb
