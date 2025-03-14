Swiss cantons in uproar over planned federal budget cuts

The government’s proposals also diverge from objectives defined by the Confederation and the cantons, jeopardise Switzerland’s capacity for innovation, shift costs to the cantons and call into question recent popular decisions, the Conference of Cantonal Governments said in a press release on Friday.
A deficit of CHF80 million instead of the budgeted CHF2.6 billion: for the first time since the Covid pandemic, the Swiss government has almost balanced its books
In addition, these measures contain regulations that leave the cantons no financial room for manoeuvre. They also undermine the national financial equalisation mechanism.
The savings measures proposed by the Federal Council aim to reduce federal finances by CHF 2.7 billion in 2027 and CHF 3.6 billion in 2028.
