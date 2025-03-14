Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss cantons in uproar over planned federal budget cuts

Cantons unhappy with Federal Council's cost-cutting measures
Cantons unhappy with Federal Council's cost-cutting measures Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss cantons in uproar over planned federal budget cuts
Listening: Swiss cantons in uproar over planned federal budget cuts

Swiss cantons have objected to government plans to shave billions of francs from annual federal spending.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Confederation’s proposed 2027 budget reduction programme is extremely unsatisfactory, cantons have complained.

They are primarily critical of the Federal Council’s decision not to involve them in the preparatory work.

+ Swiss budget cuts pile pressure on International Geneva

The government’s proposals also diverge from objectives defined by the Confederation and the cantons, jeopardise Switzerland’s capacity for innovation, shift costs to the cantons and call into question recent popular decisions, the Conference of Cantonal Governments said in a press release on Friday.

More

In addition, these measures contain regulations that leave the cantons no financial room for manoeuvre. They also undermine the national financial equalisation mechanism.

The savings measures proposed by the Federal Council aim to reduce federal finances by CHF 2.7 billion in 2027 and CHF 3.6 billion in 2028.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

External Content

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Ying Zhang

With the rise of new political and economic alliances, what strategies should small nations like Switzerland adopt? 

The dynamics of international power blocs are more unpredictable than ever. Navigating them has become more complex.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR