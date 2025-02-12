Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government wants to adopt Council of Europe AI conventions

Federal Council wants to adopt AI conventions of the Council of Europe
Federal Council wants to adopt AI conventions of the Council of Europe Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss government wants to adopt Council of Europe AI conventions
Listening: Swiss government wants to adopt Council of Europe AI conventions

The Swiss government wants to incorporate the Council of Europe's conventions on artificial intelligence (AI) into Swiss law. Where legislative amendments are necessary, these should be as sector-specific as possible.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government announced on Wednesday that general, cross-sector regulation would be limited to central areas relevant to fundamental rights, such as data protection. Regulatory activities in individual areas such as healthcare and transport are to be continued.

Regulation in the field of AI should strengthen Switzerland as a location for innovation, protect fundamental rights, including economic freedom, and strengthen the public’s trust in AI, according to the government.

+ Switzerland in no rush to tame artificial intelligence

To this end, the justice ministry, together with the foreign ministry and the environment, transport, energy and communications ministry, will prepare a consultation draft by the end of 2026, it added. This should implement the Council of Europe conventions by defining the necessary legal measures in the areas of transparency, data protection, non-discrimination and supervision.

In November 2023, the foreign ministry and the environment, transport, energy and communications ministry presented various analyses on possible regulatory approaches on behalf of the government. The justice ministry was also closely involved in the work. The analyses examined the impact of the Council of Europe’s AI Convention, provided an overview of existing and planned changes to federal law in various sectors and showed the regulatory developments in 20 selected countries.

The Council of Europe adopted the AI conventions in May of last year. They are intended to regulate the use of AI in the public and private sectors.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
121 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

WHO boss "saddened" by US absence

More

WHO boss saddened by US absence

This content was published on Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the American "absence" on the executive board since last week makes him "sad".

Read more: WHO boss saddened by US absence
Mandatory EU referendum not possible according to Council Commission

More

Mandatory EU referendum not possible, says Swiss commission

This content was published on Switzerland's treaties with the European Union cannot be subject to a mandatory referendum. This is the opinion of the majority of the responsible committee of the House of Representatives.

Read more: Mandatory EU referendum not possible, says Swiss commission

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR