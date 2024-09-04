Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss authorities justify information policy on forged signatures

Handing signatures in
Handing signatures in to the Federal Chancellery. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Federal Chancellery, which came under fire after suspected forged signatures came to light, commented on the incidents in detail for the first time on Tuesday. It justified its information policy and announced further immediate measures.

On Tuesday, several members of parliament and political analysts had nothing good to say about the Federal Chancellery, which examines the collection of signatures for federal popular initiatives and referendums. The tenor was that it was incomprehensible that irregularities only came to light after a Tamedia investigation.

+ Swiss prosecutors probe alleged electoral fraud scam

The Federal Chancellery published a detailed statement on Tuesday evening. In it, the authority also commented on the question of why the public had not been informed earlier.

“Official secrecy, the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings and the protection of the freedom to vote require the Federal Chancellery to handle the existing suspicious cases discreetly,” it said. The first concern is to ensure that any perpetrators are caught, it said.

+ What does the Swiss chancellor actually do?

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

