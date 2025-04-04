Switzerland sets up task force against foreign criminals

The government and cantons are setting up a task force to deal with foreign nationals and asylum seekers who are serious criminals. The aim is to consistently detain such offenders and enforce deportations, according to the State Secretariat for Migration.

The Asylum Committee of the federal government, cantons, cities and municipalities has approved the pilot project initiated by the Conference of Cantonal Justice and Police Directors, as the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced on Friday. At the same time, the legal provisions for the detention of such persons with a view to deportation are being reviewed. The aim is to simplify such detentions.

The cantons and the SEM report asylum seekers and foreign nationals who have repeatedly committed criminal offences, who are the subject of an alert for criminal offences upon entering Switzerland or who are being detained pending deportation to the task force.

