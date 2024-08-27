Fight against skills shortage is insufficient, says Swiss audit office

The fight against skills shortage is insufficient, according to the government's audit office. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government has been providing the economy with financial support for years to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers. In a report the Swiss Federal Audit Office concludes that these measures have only had a limited effect. There is still a need for action, it says.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kampf gegen Fachkräftemangel ist laut Finanzkontrolle ungenügend Original Read more: Kampf gegen Fachkräftemangel ist laut Finanzkontrolle ungenügend

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Since 2011 the government has launched two different programmes to combat the shortage of skilled workers and to promote the domestic workforce – at a cost of several hundred million francs. The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) has now audited these measures.

+ How Switzerland plans to tackle its labour shortage

In its report published on Monday, the SFAO notes that the government, other authorities and the economy have been paying attention to signs of a shortage of skilled workers for many years. However, the measures taken have not been able to remedy the shortage of skilled workers in the sectors examined, it said.

In its statement on the report, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) says that the measures examined by the SFAO “are deliberately not aimed at remedying sector-specific shortages”. Overall, the federal government provides largely suitable framework conditions for the economy, SECO said.

More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg How should we tackle the shortage of skilled workers in Switzerland? Are you also affected in your company or your field of work? Tell us about your experiences! Join the discussion 50 Likes View the discussion

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.