Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily

Help the climate by eating healthier
Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily
Listening: Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily

The Swiss government's nutritional recommendations can make a significant contribution to achieving Switzerland's climate objectives, according to an analysis by Greenpeace and WWF – provided that the most environmentally friendly foods are chosen.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government has set itself the target of reducing the carbon footprint of food by 25% by 2030 compared with 2020, and by at least two-thirds by 2050, the two environmental organisations pointed out on Monday. In September 2024, the government published new nutritional recommendations External linkthat take into account criteria related not only to health but also to the environment.

On behalf of Greenpeace Switzerland and WWF Switzerland, ESU-Services’ life cycle assessment specialists have analysed the extent to which this new food pyramid meets the government’s objective.

The calculation compares the impact of current average Swiss consumption with the “Planetary Health Diet” – a diet developed by an international team of scientists to enable healthy, environmentally friendly eating worldwide – and with two variants of the new food pyramid (minimum and maximum).

Two scenarios have been taken into account in the Swiss nutritional recommendations, as there is considerable room for manoeuvre. For meat, for example, the recommended amount is 0-360 grams per week.

+ The Swiss have to eat less meat by 2050. Here’s how.

The calculation takes into account a maximum variant, in which all foods particularly harmful to the environment – in particular meat and dairy products – are consumed in the maximum recommended quantity. The minimum variant is based on the most environmentally friendly application of the recommendations, i.e. a vegetarian diet, with no meat or fish.

Calculations indicate that a diet in line with the minimum variant of the nutritional recommendations would make a significant contribution to an environmentally friendly diet and to the government’s climate objectives.

This diet has half the impact on the climate of a diet with the maximum variant, and two-and-a-half times less than the current diet. It even has less impact on the climate and the environment than the Planetary Health Diet.

Binding agreements needed

Individuals and households are not the only ones involved in reducing the impact of food. Political authorities and economic players also bear a responsibility, say the two NGOs. Change requires concrete measures on the part of each and every one of them.

+ Government’s new climate strategy wants Swiss to eat less meat

These include removing the wrong incentives currently in place in politics, retail and catering, which encourage behaviour that runs counter to sustainable, healthy eating. This requires binding agreements, they say.

“Political authorities and the retail trade set framework conditions that determine the way we eat,” in particular by consuming too much meat and dairy products, stresses Mariella Meyer, sustainable food specialist at WWF, quoted in the press release.

“The analysis shows that an environmentally friendly food system is possible within the framework of the dietary recommendations,” adds Barbara Wegmann, consumer expert at Greenpeace Switzerland.

“What remains to be seen is whether politics, the retail and wholesale trade and consumers are prepared to take courageous and consistent action to make this change in consumption possible. In this respect, agricultural policy 2030 is a great opportunity,” she says.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

How have your eating habits changed?

An increasing number of people in Switzerland chose a vegetarian or vegan diet various reasons. What are your experiences?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
87 Comments
View the discussion

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
44 Likes
83 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

Have you heard something about Swiss diplomacy that you’d like us to fact check?

Not all information circulating about Switzerland’s foreign relations is accurate or well understood. Tell us what you'd like us to fact check or clarify.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
28 Likes
30 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

EU cuts aid to Hungary, Switzerland continues to pay

More

EU cuts aid to Hungary, Switzerland continues to pay

This content was published on Earlier this year, the European Commission withdrew planned EU aid to Hungary because of violations of the rule of law. Switzerland shares the EU's doubts, but continues to pay its cohesion contribution to Hungary.

Read more: EU cuts aid to Hungary, Switzerland continues to pay
Unknown persons try to make money with accumulated ESC tickets

More

Touts target European Song Contest tickets

This content was published on The Eurovision Song Contest shows are in high demand, with the result that profiteers are hoping to make a quick franc by buying up lots of tickets.

Read more: Touts target European Song Contest tickets
Zurich researchers develop climate-friendly dehumidifier

More

Zurich researchers develop climate-friendly dehumidifier

This content was published on Researchers in Zurich have developed an electricity-free dehumidifier. It is a building element that allows walls and ceilings to absorb moisture from the air and store it temporarily.

Read more: Zurich researchers develop climate-friendly dehumidifier
Federal administration affected by hacker attack

More

Swiss federal administration hit by hacker attack

This content was published on Hackers have attacked the Swiss federal administration. Among other things, telephones, email and various federal websites and specialist applications were affected.

Read more: Swiss federal administration hit by hacker attack

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR