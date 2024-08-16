Initiative for a more self-sufficient Swiss food sector submitted

Activists behind the “Food initiative” in Bern on Friday. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss citizens are likely to have their say on a proposal for a more plant-based and more self-sufficient food production sector, after a people’s initiative was submitted in Bern.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’initiative “Pour une alimentation sûre” soumise au peuple Original Read more: L’initiative “Pour une alimentation sûre” soumise au peuple

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The initiative “For food security – by strengthening sustainable domestic production, more plant-based food and clean drinking water” was submitted to the Federal Chancellery on Friday with 113,103 signatures; 100,000 are needed to force a public vote.

Franziska Herren from the “Clean Water for All” association and six other people are behind the initiative. Herren was already the driving force behind a drinking water initiative, rejected at the ballot box in June 2021.

+ Read more about the 2021 drinking water initiative here

The new initiative calls for a level of self-sufficiency in food supply of at least 70%. The current level of 50% dependence on imports from abroad is due to the highly subsidised production of animal-based foodstuffs in Switzerland, and not due to a lack of land, the initiators claim.

Some 60% of Swiss arable land is used to grow animal feed. If more focus was placed on plant-based foods, many more calories could be produced per hectare, they say.

The initiative also calls for the safeguarding of two vital agricultural production bases: biodiversity and soil fertility. These “free services” provided by nature are being destroyed by fertilisers and pesticides, writes the committee.

The committee also claims that neglected water protection schemes, drinking water wells that have been shut down due to nitrates and pesticides, and increased drought are increasingly jeopardising the supply of clean drinking water.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.