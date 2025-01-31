‘Confederation is a subsidy machine’: Swiss finance minister

Karin Keller-Sutter: "Confederation is a subsidy machine." Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government is a machine for distributing subsidies to various actors in the country, says finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

4 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Karin Keller-Sutter: “Confederazione è una macchina di sovvenzioni” Original Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter: “Confederazione è una macchina di sovvenzioni”

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Keller-Sutter was commenting on the state spending relief plan adopted Wednesday by the Federal Council, which aims for alleviations of between CHF2.7 and CHF3.6 billion.

“This is not austerity, nor is it a savings package,” she said in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster RTS. “It’s really just an easing plan, because all we are doing is curbing the growth of spending, to the extent of 1%. Instead of a 3% progression we will have a 2% progression.”

+ Free public transport: a Geneva success story

“There is no cut on social welfare, there are no really serious cuts, which would hurt,” the 61-year-old continued. “Instead, there is a reduction in subsidies. And I believe that it is not the taxpayer’s job to pay for every subsidy in this country and contribute to every special interest.”

“That’s the problem. The federal budget is a transfer budget: 80% of revenue goes out immediately and is distributed: to the cantons, to the associations, to the polytechnics, to the railways…,” Keller-Sutter added.

Avoid German problems

“The federal government is a subsidy machine, and if you curb the growth of spending, that’s a good thing, because the alternative is to raise taxes: and that’s where you get to touch the citizen.”

According to Keller-Sutter, putting finances in order is a good thing. “Look abroad, in Germany for example: the government no longer functioned because of money issues”; and France has a “deplorable” financial situation. “This is not Switzerland’s goal, we have to remain autonomous and financially stable so we can act in case of a crisis, as we did for Covid or the Ukrainians.”

But by wanting to act on the expenditure side instead of the revenue side, asks the radio reporter, do we prefer to guarantee shareholders’ dividends instead of citizens’ purchasing power? “We don’t have a revenue problem, we have considerable tax revenues,” Keller-Sutter said. “But we spend too much. More will have to be contributed to the aging population and 13th pension and the military, as decided by parliament. “We have to make sure that the finances are balanced.”

Jet-setting minister

However, the government’s plan is meanwhile already causing discussion, and there is no shortage of polemical tones as well. “Karin Keller-Sutter makes a soothing statement that even she, as a private person, knows what it means to save money,” Green Party chair Lisa Mazzone said in an interview published yesterday by Blick.

+ Explainer: extraordinary Swiss spending meets the debt brake

“But it’s easier to talk about savings for someone who has a federal councilor’s salary and flies around the world in a government jet.”

“Switzerland has one of the lowest debt ratios in the world,” she added. “And in recent years the Federal Council has repeatedly presented overly pessimistic forecasts, only to simply close with accounts in the black. That seems to be the case again this year!”

“On the contrary, now it is extremely important for the country to invest in the future. We face the greatest challenges of our time, but unfortunately we have a Federal Council without a future.

“Despite the austerity package, the executive is spending billions on the military, cutting back on social security, public transportation and education.”

More

More Switzerland cuts foreign aid to Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia This content was published on This decision comes after the parliament allocated less funding for foreign aid in December than the government had requested. Read more: Switzerland cuts foreign aid to Albania, Bangladesh and Zambia

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.