Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

‘Confederation is a subsidy machine’: Swiss finance minister

Karin Keller-Sutter: "Confederation is a subsidy machine."
Karin Keller-Sutter: "Confederation is a subsidy machine." Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
‘Confederation is a subsidy machine’: Swiss finance minister
Listening: ‘Confederation is a subsidy machine’: Swiss finance minister

The Swiss government is a machine for distributing subsidies to various actors in the country, says finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

This content was published on
4 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Keller-Sutter was commenting on the state spending relief plan adopted Wednesday by the Federal Council, which aims for alleviations of between CHF2.7 and CHF3.6 billion.

“This is not austerity, nor is it a savings package,” she said in an interview with Swiss public broadcaster RTS. “It’s really just an easing plan, because all we are doing is curbing the growth of spending, to the extent of 1%. Instead of a 3% progression we will have a 2% progression.”

+ Free public transport: a Geneva success story

“There is no cut on social welfare, there are no really serious cuts, which would hurt,” the 61-year-old continued. “Instead, there is a reduction in subsidies. And I believe that it is not the taxpayer’s job to pay for every subsidy in this country and contribute to every special interest.”

“That’s the problem. The federal budget is a transfer budget: 80% of revenue goes out immediately and is distributed: to the cantons, to the associations, to the polytechnics, to the railways…,” Keller-Sutter added.

Avoid German problems

“The federal government is a subsidy machine, and if you curb the growth of spending, that’s a good thing, because the alternative is to raise taxes: and that’s where you get to touch the citizen.”

According to Keller-Sutter, putting finances in order is a good thing. “Look abroad, in Germany for example: the government no longer functioned because of money issues”; and France has a “deplorable” financial situation. “This is not Switzerland’s goal, we have to remain autonomous and financially stable so we can act in case of a crisis, as we did for Covid or the Ukrainians.”

But by wanting to act on the expenditure side instead of the revenue side, asks the radio reporter, do we prefer to guarantee shareholders’ dividends instead of citizens’ purchasing power? “We don’t have a revenue problem, we have considerable tax revenues,” Keller-Sutter said. “But we spend too much. More will have to be contributed to the aging population and 13th pension and the military, as decided by parliament. “We have to make sure that the finances are balanced.”

Jet-setting minister

However, the government’s plan is meanwhile already causing discussion, and there is no shortage of polemical tones as well. “Karin Keller-Sutter makes a soothing statement that even she, as a private person, knows what it means to save money,” Green Party chair Lisa Mazzone said in an interview published yesterday by Blick.

+ Explainer: extraordinary Swiss spending meets the debt brake

“But it’s easier to talk about savings for someone who has a federal councilor’s salary and flies around the world in a government jet.”

“Switzerland has one of the lowest debt ratios in the world,” she added. “And in recent years the Federal Council has repeatedly presented overly pessimistic forecasts, only to simply close with accounts in the black. That seems to be the case again this year!”

“On the contrary, now it is extremely important for the country to invest in the future. We face the greatest challenges of our time, but unfortunately we have a Federal Council without a future.

“Despite the austerity package, the executive is spending billions on the military, cutting back on social security, public transportation and education.”

More

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Coming soon Lost Cells A podcast uncovering the human stories behind private stem cell banking's promises and failures. Get notified

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
92 Likes
116 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR