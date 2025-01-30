Free public transport – a Geneva success story

Young people who are studying or on a low income can now travel for free on public transport in Geneva in western Switzerland, while fares for elderly residents have been halved. The public's response has been enthusiastic.

Several European cities, as well as Luxembourg, have already introduced free public transport. In Switzerland, the idea has been discussed in various regions.

Canton Geneva took the leap on January 1, implementing free travel for young people under 25 who are at school or university, or on a low salary. Elderly passengers also now pay half price. The change has sparked political debate but has already been well supported by the public.

According to Swiss broadcaster, RSI, since the beginning of the year long queues at Geneva’s public transport season ticket office have been a common sight. Waiting times in the first few days were up to 45 minutes, as staff had to check documents proving residency, current education enrolment or low income requirements for eligibility.

“It’s not free transport but rather transport on offer,” explains Rémy Burri, head of the Geneva fare community, in an interview with RSI.

A win for transport companies

The season tickets are paid for directly by the state. This is good news for transport companies, which are pleased with the exceptional sales results.

“It’s a good idea,” a 20-year-old business school student tells RSI, explaining that many young people struggle financially. Previously, he travelled to school by bike or bus, and occasionally took the risk of not buying a ticket. Elderly residents have also welcomed the scheme. One man tells RSI that his new season ticket saves him CHF200 ($220) a year – particularly useful as he frequently uses public transport.

However, not everyone who has signed up plans to use their pass on a regular basis. One parent tells RSI that although they rarely take public transport, they applied for a free pass for their six-year-old daughter simply because it was available. “It’ll occasionally save me CHF3,” they say.

The state will cover the expected CHF400 fare for a child’s pass, with Geneva funding the scheme through its surplus tax revenues. “So far, CHF32 million has been budgeted for this initiative,” says Burri. “If demand continues at this rate, we expect total sales to reach CHF40-45 million,” he says.

Can the network handle the demand?

With Geneva’s public transport system already crowded at peak times, concerns have been raised about its capacity to handle an influx of new passengers.

“An expansion of services is planned by operators within the fare community,” explains Burri. The rail network was already strengthened in December, while additional trams and buses will be introduced throughout the year. “We hope to respond adequately to this enthusiasm,” he adds.

Interview with Sébastien Munafò, transport expert RSI: Why is free public transport frequently discussed but rarely implemented? Sébastien Munafò: In Switzerland, there is a lot of mobility, so the idea of reducing the price of transport attracts a lot of support. But you soon realise that it is not only constitutionally complicated. The Federal Court has ruled on this point, but it is also very expensive for the community. RSI: Geneva is using budget surpluses to boost purchasing power, but not all new subscribers seem keen to use public transport regularly. SM: In cities that have already introduced free travel, it has been observed that new users are mainly those who used to walk or cycle, or old users who increase the frequency of their journeys. The canton’s bet is not to attract motorists to public transport but to establish the habit of using public transportation in young people. A habit that should also last into adulthood. RSI: Geneva previously cut season ticket prices in 2014, reducing the annual cost from CHF800 to CHF500. What lessons were learned? SM: Interestingly, in that case there was no increase in passengers but a big financial loss for the transport companies. This showed, with experience, that price is not the main factor in attracting new customers. Instead, the quality of service and the extent of the network are decisive. RSI: With free travel now available to many, isn’t there a risk of overcrowding? SM: This is a possibility and is an issue in Geneva, because the public transport network is considered by the population to be a good option. But one negative aspect that is often raised is that of inconvenience. It’s an inconvenience that is not due to the vehicles, which are very modern and well equipped, but to the saturation of certain lines at certain times of the day. It is therefore true that by attracting new passengers we risk increasing the discomfort. This will be an aspect to be monitored.

Translated from Italian using DeepL/amva/sb