Lausanne creative studio picked to design new Swiss banknotes
The Lausanne design studio Emphase has won the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) competition to create the new banknote series. Their design on the concept "Switzerland and its altitudes" was selected over five other submissions, the SNB announced on Wednesday.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The SNB has commissioned the Emphase team from French-speaking Switzerland to develop the graphics for the tenth Swiss banknote series.
In their design, various plants adorn the banknotes on one side and subjects from architecture, culture, transport and landscape on the other.
The final appearance of the notes may still differ from the competition design. The SNB’s Bank Council will decide on the final design. The new banknotes are not expected to be issued until the early 2030s at the earliest.
More
Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs
More than 300 designers working in Switzerland originally took part in the competition. The SNB selected twelve concepts, which were assessed in several phases. In addition to an expert advisory board, over 100,000 people also took part in a public vote in summer 2025.
The twelve submitted designs will be exhibited at the SNB Forum in Zurich from March 5-15.
Adapted from French by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.