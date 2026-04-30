Swiss House rejects initiative to ease naturalisation

National Council rejects popular initiative for simpler naturalisations Keystone-SDA

With a two-thirds majority, the Swiss House of Representatives voted against the popular initiative that aimed to simplify naturalisation. It also rejected counter-proposals put forward by minority members of the House.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nationalrat lehnt Volksinitiative für einfachere Einbürgerungen ab Original Read more: Nationalrat lehnt Volksinitiative für einfachere Einbürgerungen ab

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The House debated the popular initiative “In favour of modern civil rights (democracy initiative)” for around five and a half hours on Thursday. At the request of the majority of the Political Institutions Committee (SPK-N), it voted against the initiative by 130 votes to 62 with one abstention. The Social Democratic party and the Greens supported the initiative. Now the initiative will go to the Senate.

The democracy initiative was submitted by the civil society alliance “Aktion Vierviertel” and calls for the federal government to be responsible for naturalisation legislation. The cantons would be responsible for carrying out the procedures, but would no longer be able to set criteria.

The initiative also would allow people to become a Swiss citizen after five years of legal residence in Switzerland. The three other requirements would be a basic knowledge of a national language (A2 level), no threat to security and no serious criminal offence.

More

More Swiss Politics Eight graphs on free movement and the Swiss economy This content was published on Since 2002, EU citizens have been able to freely settle and work in Switzerland. What impact has this had on the country’s economy? Read more: Eight graphs on free movement and the Swiss economy

Currently, anyone who has lived in Switzerland for at least ten years and has a C residence permit can apply for naturalisation. Cantonal legislation also stipulates a minimum stay of between two and five years in the municipality and canton. The cantons can also issue further requirements and regulate the naturalisation procedure on their territory.

House members in the minority unsuccessfully put forward alternative constitutional amendments. Left-wing parties called for easier naturalisation for the second generation of foreigners. Currently this is only possible for the third generation. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party would have wanted other nationalities to be renounced in the naturalisation process.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories