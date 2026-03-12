Swiss parliament seeks to tighten asylum rules

Parliament increases pressure on the asylum sector Keystone-SDA

Following the Swiss Senate, the House of Representatives has also spoken out in favour of a proposal for a new asylum strategy. Among other things, it calls for the number of asylum applications to be significantly reduced.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Parlament verstärkt Druck auf den Asylbereich Original Read more: Parlament verstärkt Druck auf den Asylbereich

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The federal government should present a new asylum strategy that, among other things, restricts family reunification, according to the text of the motion put forward by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. It was adopted by the House of Representatives in an extraordinary session on the topic of security that included debate on 14 motions.

The number of asylum applications and asylum costs should also be significantly reduced and asylum-related crime curtailed. Asylum and appeal procedures should accelerate and the number of returns increased.

An identical motion by parliamentarian Hannes Germann from the Swiss People’s Party was adopted in the Senate the previous day. The motion still has to be adopted by the other chamber of parliament. However, this is considered a formality. The same applied to another motion from the same party for ten-day curfews or detention of recalcitrant asylum seekers in federal asylum centres.

Motions for the extraordinary session were submitted by members of all parliamentary groups represented in the House. A motion from the Centre party on passing on the security costs of demonstrations to the organisers was also adopted.

Another motion from the Liberal Green group was also adopted, calling for simplified procedures for multiple offenders without proper residency or residence status. Finally, a motion to protect victims of gender-based violence without regular residence status was also supported. This came from the Social Democratic party.

Translated from German by AI/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories