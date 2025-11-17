The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Survey: urban-rural gap widens in Switzerland

The gap between urban and rural areas is widening
The gap between urban and rural areas is widening in Switzerland, according to a survey. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Survey: urban-rural gap widens in Switzerland
Swiss residents increasingly perceive a widening divide between urban and rural areas, a survey reveals.

Keystone-SDA

Around one-third of the Swiss population are seriously concerned about the widening gap, according to the agricultural cooperative Fenaco and the Sotomo research institute, which on Monday published the Urban-Rural Monitor – the third edition since 2021. Four years ago, only a quarter of respondents said the urban-rural divide was a problem.

According to the study, a growing number of Swiss residents identify politically with the rural population. The proportion has risen from 25 to 33% since 2021. Just under 20% of respondents see themselves as city dwellers. According to a statement, both groups also feel less considered by the other side.

A large majority rate the quality of life in their municipality positively. The assessment is most positive in municipalities with above-average population growth. In contrast, people are generally critical of population growth. The survey highlights this contradiction for the first time, the statement said.

Fenaco commissioned the Urban-Rural Monitor for the first time in 2021 in order to better understand the relationship between urban and rural areas and to promote dialogue.

