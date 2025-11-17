How should a neutral country like Switzerland handle arms exports to conflict zones?

Swiss law prohibits the selling of domestically made arms to countries at war. But this could soon change: parliament is debating amendments to the War Materiel Act.

The move comes after Switzerland was criticised for preventing Germany and others from re-exporting Swiss-made weapons to Ukraine, a decision that prompted Europeans to cut off Swiss arms manufacturers.

A parliamentary committee recently voted in favour of allowing, under certain conditions, the export and re-export of weapons to countries involved in conflict. The Senate is set to vote on the issue this winter.

What do you think are the pros and cons of neutral Switzerland allowing its weapons to enter conflict zones? And how would this change your perception of Swiss neutrality?

