Swiss authorities search companies over fake initiative signatures
On Tuesday, the Office of the Attorney General and the Swiss Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) carried out several searches on companies involved in collecting signatures as part of an investigation into alleged forgery. Several people were interviewed.
The searches took place at the offices of several organisations that collect paid signatures in French‑ and German‑speaking parts of Switzerland, Fedpol said on Wednesday. Those questioned were interviewed as “persons providing information”.
The Office of the Attorney General opened several cases following a series of criminal complaints. Since October 2022, when the first complaint in this set of cases was filed, federal authorities have been alerted to around 30,000 allegedly falsified signatures linked to some twenty nationwide popular initiatives. Officials say new reports continue to come in.
