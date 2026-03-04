The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss court clears UBS in Bulgaria case

Federal Criminal Court acquits UBS in the Bulgaria affair
Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, canton Ticino. Keystone-SDA

The Federal Criminal Court on Wednesday acquitted UBS in the Bulgarian funds case, which dates back to the Credit Suisse era. For the judges in Bellinzona, the bank was not guilty of aggravated money laundering.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss court clears UBS in Bulgaria case
Listening: Swiss court clears UBS in Bulgaria case
This content was published on
1 minute

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The court also discontinued proceedings it had initiated against a former Credit Suisse employee, who died in 2023.

In addition, the conviction of a former wealth manager from another Swiss bank for supporting a criminal organisation was confirmed, as was that of a Bulgarian national for participation in that same criminal organisation and money laundering.

More
TPF acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case

More

Swiss court acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case

This content was published on The Federal Criminal Court has acquitted UBS following appeal proceedings in connection with money laundering charges linked to the Bulgarian mafia. The bank inherited the case from Credit Suisse.

Read more: Swiss court acquits UBS in Bulgarian mafia case

Adapted from German by AI/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR