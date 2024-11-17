Listening: Union leader sceptical of Swiss-EU negotiations
Pierre-Yves Maillard, president of the Swiss Trade Union Confederation, sees no agreement in sight in negotiations with the European Union. He believes wage protection has been further weakened, but he acknowledges progress on certain points of the agreement package.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Négociations Suisse-UE: Pierre-Yves Maillard se montre sceptique
Original
Referring to the various elements currently under discussion between Switzerland and the EU, Maillard spoke on Saturday of a “liberalisation project” on Swiss public radio, SRF. These liberalisations would apply to the labour market, the electricity market and the railways, he said.
The negotiations will certainly come to a successful conclusion in the end, he added. The government will then send the dossier to parliament. “We’ll see at that point,” he continued, stressing that, as things stand, he would oppose it.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
Taxes on pension payments: no problem for the Swiss Abroad
Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather
This content was published on
The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.