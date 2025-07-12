Swiss ministers plan staycations this summer

The seven members of the Federal Council and Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi (far left). Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Most of the seven federal government ministers are spending their holidays in Switzerland this summer.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesratsmitglieder bleiben im Sommer vorwiegend in der Schweiz Original Read more: Bundesratsmitglieder bleiben im Sommer vorwiegend in der Schweiz

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Defence Minister Martin Pfister, the most recent addition to the seven-person Federal Council, will be spending his holidays in Switzerland and taking the opportunity to attend various matches of the European Women’s Football Championship, the defence ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

After attending a meeting of foreign ministers in Malaysia, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will be staying in his home region, canton Ticino, to spend time hiking, reading and studying dossiers, his department confirmed.

Environment Minister Albert Rösti is also staying in Switzerland but a “detour to a neighbouring country” is possible.

More

More ‘One for all, all for one’ – how the Swiss government makes decisions This content was published on Secret meetings, no prime minister, and a seven-member executive that defends decisions collectively – the Swiss system of “collegiality” explained. Read more: ‘One for all, all for one’ – how the Swiss government makes decisions

Travelling to France by train

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, for her part, is planning a train journey through France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Afterwards, the Jura native will stay in Switzerland, where she is looking forward to “day trips, time with her family, her garden and reading good books”, according to her department.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will be spending his summer at home in Bursins, canton Vaud, and in the local mountains. He is also visiting friends in Burgundy, France, for four days. However, Parmelin will be “travelling to Bern or wherever he is needed if the situation requires it”, according to his team.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the Swiss rotating presidency role, and Justice Minister Beat Jans have similar plans this summer: taking a few days off to spend time with their loved ones and relaxing in Switzerland and abroad, according to reports.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch