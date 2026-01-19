Swiss president sends message of solidarity to Spain after train crash
Swiss President Guy Parmelin has sent a message of sympathy to Spain on behalf of the Swiss government following last night's deadly high-speed train collision in the south of the country.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“Switzerland expresses its deep solidarity with Spain after the tragic train accident in Andalusia. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families and all the Spanish people,” Parmelin wrote on the social media platform X on Monday.
At least 39 people died in southern Spain after a high-speed train derailed and collided with an oncoming one on Sunday night in the worst railway accident in the country since 2013.
The accident happened at 7.45pm near Adamuz in the province of Cordoba, about 360 km (223 miles) south of the capital Madrid. It left 122 people injured, with 48 still in hospital and 12 in intensive care, according to emergency services.
The rescue operation was complicated by the remote location of the crash, which could only be accessed by a single-track road, making it difficult for ambulances to enter and exit.
The Swiss foreign ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it was in contact with the relevant local authorities. It currently has no information on any Swiss victims.
Swiss nationals on the spot are requested to follow the instructions of the local authorities.
Translated from French by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.