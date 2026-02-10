Switzerland backtracks in fight against corruption
Switzerland has lost ground in the fight against corruption in the public sector. In the latest ranking by the organisation Transparency International, it has dropped one place to 6th place.
In the Corruption Perceptions Index published on Tuesday, Switzerland scored 80 out of 100 points, one less than in the previous year. This indicates an increased willingness to engage in corruption, the Swiss branch of the organisation wrote in a press release on Tuesday.
The organisation criticises the measures against corruption in Switzerland as inadequate. There is a lack of transparency in lobbying and rules for the transfer of civil servants to the private sector. There are hardly any strategies against corruption in the cantons and municipalities.
The decline is part of a longer-term trend. Switzerland has lost six points in the last ten years.
Switzerland shares 6th place in the index with Sweden. Denmark, Finland, Singapore, New Zealand and Norway achieved better scores.
