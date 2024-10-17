Switzerland still gets poor marks on fighting corruption

With regard to the federal courts, the committee criticises the fact that party affiliation is still the decisive factor for candidacies. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland is still not getting good marks from the Council of Europe’s Group of States when it comes to fighting corruption.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Although some progress has been made, not all recommendations have been satisfactorily addressed or implemented in Switzerland, according to the latest report by the Council of Europe’s Group of States against Corruption (Greco). Greco and the Federal Office of Justice published the report on Thursday.

Greco criticises the lack of progress made by members of parliament. The declarations on vested interests submitted by government ministers don’t contain any quantitative data or liabilities, and they are not scrutinised by the Swiss parliament. Deliberate errors aren’t able to be uncovered in this way.

More

More Switzerland stagnates regarding public sector corruption This content was published on Switzerland ranks sixth in Transparency International’s 2023 Public Sector Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). Read more: Switzerland stagnates regarding public sector corruption

And there is still no specific advisory centre for government ministers on integrity issues. They also aren’t trained on the topic.

With regard to the federal courts, the committee criticises the fact that party affiliation is still the decisive factor for candidacies. Greco writes that this may push the candidates’ competencies into the background. Judges continue to donate to their parties.

According to a survey of judges, they themselves want to completely sever the traditional link between parties and court members when it comes to mandate contributions. A majority would like to see the system reformed. This was the result of a survey published by the Swiss Association of Judges at the beginning of October.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.