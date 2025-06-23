Tourist spending in Switzerland grew in 2024

Income from study and hospital stays also increased (+3.0%), according to the FSO. But spending by day visitors to Switzerland declined slightly.
For Swiss visitors abroad, the amount spent during short trips with overnight stays increased (+7.2%). Spending by day visitors, such as shopping tourists, rose by 9.4%.
This data remains provisional. For the previous year, the definitive data on spending by Swiss nationals abroad differed significantly from the provisional figures. According to the FSO, this was primarily due to a major revision of data the household budget survey, on the basis of which expenditure on foreign travel is calculated.
