Inquiry reveals deal to drop criminal complaint against Vaud minister
Vaud minister Valérie Dittli concluded an agreement to have a criminal complaint against her withdrawn, an investigation has revealed.
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This written agreement included the allocation of CHF10,000 ($12,700) of public money to the complainant, the investigation carried out by former cantonal judge Jean-François Meylan showed.
He had been commissioned by the Vaud government to looked into the minister’s allocation of suspicious mandates.
These had been assigned to the former president of the Rural Land Commission, Jean-Claude Mathey, after the latter withdrew a criminal complaint against the Vaud minister. Meylan was able to prove the existence of this written agreement, signed on December 12, 2024.
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Reacting to the news, the Vaud government declared that Dittli had lied and used public money without informing it.
‘The relationship of trust with Ms Dittli is compromised and it will be difficult to re-establish it,” it stressed.
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Vaud government removes Valérie Dittli from finance minister role
Dittli was Vaud’s finance minister until March 21 when she was stripped of this responsibility following an external audit.
She remains in charge of the other areas of her department, namely agriculture, viticulture and veterinary affairs.
Translated from French with DeepL/sb
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