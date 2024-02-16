The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
Swiss Politics

Pensions votes: Higher pensions and retiring later

On March 3, the Swiss will decide in two separate votes whether to raise the retirement age to 66 for both men and women, and whether to boost their pensions with thirteen pay-outs instead of the normal twelve. Here’s the background to these popular initiatives.

This content was published on
1 minute

I have a wealth of experience as a journalist working in Switzerland and enjoy producing videos, articles and podcasts on a range of subjects, recently focused mainly on politics and the environment. Born in the UK, I studied law at Nottingham University, then went on to attend the first-ever post-graduate radio journalism college in London. After working as a radio journalist in the UK and then Switzerland from 1984 to 1995, I returned to the UK to complete a post-graduate diploma in film at Bournemouth Film School. I have been working as a video journalist ever since.

External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
This month’s video picks

Never miss a new video in your language from SWI swissinfo.ch again; sign up to have them sent once a month straight to your inbox

Monthly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more
Frau mit Brille schaut besorgt

More

Swiss pension vote: what’s at stake

This content was published on On March 3 Switzerland will vote on whether pensioners should receive more pension. Here is an overview of the proposal.

Read more: Swiss pension vote: what’s at stake

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR