Pensions votes: Higher pensions and retiring later
On March 3, the Swiss will decide in two separate votes whether to raise the retirement age to 66 for both men and women, and whether to boost their pensions with thirteen pay-outs instead of the normal twelve. Here’s the background to these popular initiatives.
External Content
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.