Swiss President Says EU Talks Are Getting Close to Conclusion

2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s president said talks on a new political deal with the European Union should be completed soon, signaling confidence that the country can steady relations with its largest trading partner after a previous effort fell apart.

“We are on the finishing streak and want to iron out the two, three open questions,” Viola Amherd said on Thursday. “Switzerland wants to stabilize and deepen the bilateral path with the EU.”

A deal would take Switzerland one step closer to rebuilding relations after it unexpectedly walked out of talks in 2021, undermining ties with the bloc surrounding it and exposing cross-border businesses to legal uncertainties.

Negotiations are on a “good path,” Amherd told reporters at a meeting of European leaders in Budapest.

On Wednesday, the Swiss government said there has been “substantial progress” in most areas, but more work is needed on free movement, payments into EU coffers and the electricity market. Both Switzerland and the bloc have said they want to conclude talks by year-end.

For the Swiss side, agreeing a new deal is just one step in what’s been a tortuous process. The government will still have to sell the package to parliament and to the public at large in a national vote.

That could prove to be a hard sell given that national immigration concerns are at odds with the EU’s demands for free movement of people. Also, the bloc triggers negative emotions in almost half of the population, according to a recent poll.

–With assistance from Katharina Rosskopf.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.