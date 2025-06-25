Swiss See 10% US Tariffs to Stay After July 9 If Talks Go On

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss government expects US tariffs to remain at the current rate of 10% after a 90-day grace period ends on July 9, as long as negotiations between the two countries continue.

Still, officials in Bern said they can’t rule out that the US will reintroduce so-called reciprocal tariffs on that day, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The government said that the US “has repeatedly acknowledged that Switzerland is acting in good faith,” adding that it continues to pursue the goal of reaching an agreement as soon as possible.

The statement echoes the stance the country has taken from the very beginning of the talks in April. Top trade official Helene Budliger later highlighted that Switzerland was been told “several times” — both by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer — that tariffs won’t ratchet up “as long as there is a perception that we’re negotiating in a bona fide way.”

The Swiss faces levies of as much as 31%, according to US President Donald Trump’s initial announcement on April 2. The government has outlined a compromise around cutting tariffs for agricultural goods Switzerland doesn’t produce in a significant way — including citrus fruits, nuts and shellfish — and simplifying approval processes for American medical devices.

Economy Minister Guy Parmelin has said that he hopes to clinch an agreement by early July.There have been no recent US statements on how they see the negotiations progressing or whether they agree to keep the 10% level in place after July 9.

