Swiss Set to Reject Strict Emission Curbs in Vote, Polls Show

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Swiss voters are set to reject a set of strict climate rules proposed by the youth wing of the Green party, as a majority of the population deems economic costs too great.

Some two thirds of the electorate are against the so-called “Environmental Responsibility Initiative,” which demands — among other things — to reduce greenhouse gases emitted through consumption by 90%, compared with 2018. That’s necessary to keep what the Swiss consume within the boundaries of what the planet can supply, according to the Young Greens.

On Wednesday, two separate polls by public broadcaster SRG SSR and newspaper group Tamedia/20 Minuten found that 61% and 67% of voters, respectively, reject the proposal.

Opponents say that “the required restructuring of the economy would result in immense costs and competitive disadvantages,” according to pollster LeeWas. This “would jeopardize jobs, lead to higher prices and a loss of prosperity.”

The measure is on the ballot on Feb. 9. Under the Swiss system of direct democracy, citizens vote as often as four times a year on various political decisions. Two years ago, voters passed a plebiscite that officially set a goal for Switzerland to be climate neutral by 2050.

