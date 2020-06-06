Coronavirus: the latest numbers

Denis Balibouse/Keystone

SRF Data

Here is an overview of the most important Swiss-related coronavirus data and graphs, which are updated automatically.

In Switzerland, statistics on the spread of coronavirus come from different sources. Most of the data comes from the 26 cantons, but it is also published once a day by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). For the number of coronavirus-related deaths, FOPH sometimes publishes statistics a few days later than the cantons.

SWI swissinfo.ch only publishes consolidated figures that come directly from the cantons. The source for these figures is an interface run by the Statistics Office of Canton Zurich, which meets high standards of data quality and availability.

The number of people who have recovered is an estimate based on a formula of the Neue Zürcher Zeitung. This in turn is based on various models by researchers and the authorities. Since this is an estimate, the number has been rounded off.



The graphs shown here are updated automatically with the latest statistics. For this reason, the figures may change more than once for a single day. It can also happen that cases are added later and the figures change subsequently.





For an international comparison we use data from Johns Hopkins University.









This article was automatically imported from our old content management system. If you see any display errors, please let us know: community-feedback@swissinfo.ch