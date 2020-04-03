Who takes home more – a pharmacist or a logistics manager? An assistant doctor or a head nurse? In this year’s Swiss salary round-up, we focus on the people working especially hard during the coronavirus crisis.
Every year, canton Zurich’s Office for Economy and Labourexternal link publishes an almost 800-page book of salary dataexternal link for a wide range of professions. It is based on wage statistics and contract details from around Switzerland.
Shall we peek at the pay slips of some of the people whose services are particularly in demand in the wake of Covid-19?
Healthcare
Pharmaceuticals
Manufacturing
Groceries
Delivery and communication
Media
Clean-up and waste disposal
While Swiss salaries might appear high to people abroad, it’s important to remember that Switzerland also has a very high cost of living. For example, people spend about a third of their income on rent alone.
You can contact the author of this article on Twitter: @SMisickaexternal link