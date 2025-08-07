Switzerland Hit By Highest Trump Tariff Among Developed Nations

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland is now paying one of Donald Trump’s highest tariffs after the government failed in its last-ditch effort to get the US president to lower the rate.

The 39% surcharge on exports – from Swiss-made luxury watches to Nespresso coffee capsules – is the biggest among developed countries and compares with just 15% on the neighboring European Union.

The punitive tariff applies to all products loaded onto a vessel for transport to the US after 12:01 a.m. New York time on Thursday — 6:01 a.m. in Zurich — according to guidance issued by US Customs and Border Protection. Pharmaceuticals and gold are so far exempt.

It went into force after Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter wasn’t able to secure a revised deal before the deadline set by Trump. She took a two-day emergency trip to Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday in an attempt to sway her US counterpart, but failed to meet Trump, instead only talking to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose department doesn’t lead trade negotiations for bilateral deals.

The country’s technology manufacturer association Swissmem called for urgent measures to support domestic exporters and said that the government should focus on further talks.

“Switzerland must not accept this situation and should continue to negotiate with the US, even if the chances of success currently appear to be slim,” the organization said in a statement Thursday morning.

Keller-Sutter left Washington last night and her plane landed in Bern at 7:18 a.m. local time, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The Swiss government will hold an extraordinary meeting in the early afternoon to discuss the situation, it said in a post on X.

The tariff level stunned the Swiss after negotiations that they thought looked promising.

But things came to a head late last week when Trump threw out a negotiated framework deal on a call with Keller-Sutter. He was particularly irked by Switzerland’s bilateral trade surplus with the US of about $38.5 billion last year.

The problem the Swiss president — who also is finance minister — faced in Washington was that any concessions are likely to be politically costly at home without meaningfully curbing the trade gap. Switzerland’s key exports include gold, pharmaceuticals, watches and medical devices and the driving forces behind the deficit mean a quick reduction is unlikely.

If the 39% rate comes into effect across the board — including on pharmaceuticals — that would put up to 1% of Switzerland’s economic output at risk over the medium term, according to Bloomberg Economics. Switzerland is home to pharma giants Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG.

Trump said on Tuesday that he’ll announce tariffs on pharmaceutical imports “within the next week or so,” adding that levies would eventually go to as high as 250%.

–With assistance from Alexander Pearson.

(Updates with industry association from fifth paragraph)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.