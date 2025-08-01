Switzerland Slammed With 39% Tariff Rate in US Trade Blitz

(Bloomberg) — Donald Trump will impose a 39% tariff on imports from Switzerland, one of the steepest levies globally which threaten to leave the country’s key exports reeling.

The outcome — detailed in an executive order Thursday — is higher than the 31% tariff rate Trump had threatened to levy in April and dashes hopes that the country would secure a more favorable deal.

The government expressed its “great regret,” pointing out that the new tariff rate differs “significantly” from a draft framework the countries had been negotiating.

In a post on X, President and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said she had a final conversation with Trump before the deadline and the trade deficit remains “at the center of US concerns.”

The Swiss franc edged lower on the news.

For Swiss chocolatiers including Lindt and watch makers like Swatch Group and Rolex SA, the steeper levies threaten to weigh on sales in the world’s largest consumer market. Pharmaceuticals accounted for almost half of Swiss goods exports to America in 2024, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Economics.

The Swiss economy rests on large contributions from industry giants Novartis AG and Roche Holding AG. Drugmakers face a double squeeze as Trump escalates his campaign to pressure them for lower prices, sending letters to 17 of the world’s largest pharma companies demanding they charge the US what other countries pay for new medicines.

Swissmechanic, an industry lobby group, called the 39% rate “dangerous.” It urged the government to negotiate in the narrow window till the tariffs are set to come into effect on Aug. 7, which otherwise risks leaving the economy becoming “one of the few countries that permanently struggle with structural competitive disadvantages.”

The government said in its statement that it remains in contact with its US counterparts and “continues to seek a negotiated solution.”

The rate on Swiss exports to the US is markedly higher than other trading partners who were able to negotiate frameworks with the US. The European Union, Japan and South Korea all landed on 15% levies.

Trump in his second term has carried out a sweeping tariff agenda aimed at pressuring countries and industries to reshore manufacturing in the US and to reduce global trade imbalances. The US had a $38 billion trade deficit with Switzerland last year, just outside a ranking of top 10 trade shortfalls.

Trump’s tariff rate comes despite months of high-stakes diplomacy intended to complete an agreement, negotiations that forced Bern to balance its commitment to global openness against the protection of domestic agriculture. The industry represents less than 1% of the economy but commands out-sized political influence, and farmers’ lobbyists had threatened to fight any settlement affecting Swiss high-tariff barriers in the area.

Switzerland might not have been able to offer the US the concessions other countries were able to provide. It already had unilaterally scrapped industrial tariffs. Suggesting lower import rates for American citrus fruits, nuts and shellfish — plus simplified approval for medical devices — may not have been tempting enough.

Trump’s April 2 tariff announcement had put Switzerland’s exporters in a double bind as it also caused a sharp Swiss franc appreciation. That prompted the Swiss National Bank to cut interest rates to zero after it had previously signaled it was done with easing.

With assistance from Levin Stamm, Malcolm Scott and Ramsey Al-Rikabi.

