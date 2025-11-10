Switzerland Wins Horizon Europe Accord in Payoff for EU Deal

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland will rejoin a roster of European Union-related programs including Horizon Europe after a deal signed on Monday that could unlock a wave of research funding from the bloc.

The agreement unveiled in Bern by Economy Minister Guy Parmelin and EU Research Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva follows a revamp of relations with Brussels, and will take effect retroactively from Jan. 1 of this year.

“The association allows researchers and innovators in Switzerland to participate fully in calls for proposals from Horizon Europe and in the Euratom and Digital Europe programs, as well as leading and coordinating projects,” the Swiss government said in a release. “Project costs will be financed by the European Commission, with Switzerland paying a compulsory contribution to the EU.”

The country isn’t a member of the bloc that almost entirely surrounds it. Switzerland was associated with the EU’s previous Horizon 2020 plan, but was excluded from the subsequent program after walking away from a comprehensive framework agreement with the EU in 2021. Late last year, both sides agreed on a deal to rebuild relations.

Rejoining the EU’s programs is a preliminary payoff for the Swiss. The new accords with the bloc still have to pass a plebiscite.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.