Tech Giants Power Stock Rebound After AI Reckoning: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The world’s largest technology companies climbed after a selloff that shook markets around the globe, with traders gearing up for the start of the megacap earnings season and the Federal Reserve rate decision.

Equities rebounded, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 up 1%. Nvidia Corp. climbed 2.7%, following its largest value loss in history. That bounce in the tech space also spilled over to the bond market, with Treasury yields slighly higher across the curve. The dollar strengthened.

Wall Street had a rough start to the week on concern that a cheap artificial intelligence-model from Chinese startup DeepSeek could make valuations of the technology that has powered the bull market tough to justify.

“AI is here to stay, and if anything, DeepSeek reinforces that,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. “However, the latest developments do also show that investment approaches that are too concentrated or overly passive can be risky, as value can quickly shift within the AI ecosystem. An active and diversified approach is a better way to gain exposure to AI, in our view.”

The big-tech reporting period that kicks off Wednesday may prove sobering for bulls.

While earnings from the so-called Magnificent Seven behemoths are still rising — and far outpacing the rest of the market — the group’s profit growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years. What it comes down to is that pressure is mounting on the cohort, which has driven a torrid rally in the Nasdaq 100 since the end of 2022.

“The dust is now settling after Monday’s long overdue AI reckoning, and while we still believe in the AI-driven productivity story, investing in this sector going forward may not be as easy as it was over the past two years,” said Emily Bowersock Hill at Bowersock Capital Partners. “We expect investors to be more discerning and selective when it comes to AI investing.”

As the Fed’s two-day meeting begins, investors have accepted that the central bank probably won’t be cutting interest rates this time. But with the stock market at a tenuous point, what they’re looking for is any signal from Chairman Jerome Powell on which way inflation is going.

The S&P 500 added 0.5% The Nasdaq 100 climbed 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. A Bloomberg gauge of the Magnificent Seven megacaps climbed 1.5%. The Russell 2000 rose 0.3%

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.56%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said he will realign the company around key business lines and cleave off fringe assets, setting in motion a portfolio overhaul after the US planemaker emerged from a tumultuous and deeply unprofitable year.

Starbucks Corp. is reorganizing its top ranks as part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s plan to win back customers by making cafes faster and more premium.

JetBlue Airways Corp.’s cost outlook for the full year was higher than Wall Street expected.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported a full-year profit forecast that blew past expectations as cruise demand continues to ramp up.

Chevron Corp. is launching a partnership to develop natural gas-fired power plants next to data centers, a move that will allow it to tap into surging demand for electricity for artificial intelligence.

Defense company Lockheed Martin Corp.’s earnings per share forecast for 2025 fell short of the average analyst estimate.

Aerospace and defense manufacturer RTX Corp. is “fully prepared” to support President Donald Trump’s ambitions to build an orbital missile defense system to protect the US.

The firm delivered fourth-quarter earnings per share and sales figures that beat consensus estimates.

Key events this week:

Fed rate decision followed by news conference by Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank earnings, Thursday

ECB rate decision followed by news conference by President Christine Lagarde, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.5%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.5% to $1.0437

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2439

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 155.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $103,236.48

Ether rose 1.2% to $3,196.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.56%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.56%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $73.39 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,755.31 an ounce

