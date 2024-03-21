Terrorism threat against Denmark has increased, security service says

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The threat of terrorism in Denmark and against its interests abroad has increased, the Nordic country’s PET security and intelligence service said on Thursday.

The Gaza conflict between Israel and Hamas militants, and a series of Koran burnings in Denmark last year, had contributed to the deteriorating security situation, the agency said.

The PET maintained an overall threat level assessment of 4, the second-highest on its scale from 1 to 5, but said the risks within that level had increased.