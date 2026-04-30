Swiss hotel industry had a good 2025
The Swiss hotel industry generated CHF6.2 billion ($7.8 billion) from overnight stays in 2025. This corresponds to an increase of 3.9% compared to the previous year, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Thursday.
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This growth was primarily driven by higher demand. In contrast, revenue per overnight stay only increased by 0.6% to an average of CHF139.80.
There were clear seasonal differences: the highest revenue was generated in the summer months, with peaks of over CHF680 million in July (+5.8% year-on-year) and around CHF670 million in August (+6.8%). However, prices per night only rose by a good 1% in each case, meaning that growth was primarily driven by volume.
However, the highest prices per overnight stay were achieved in winter. In January, an average of just over CHF162 was achieved per night (+1.0% year-on-year), compared to just under CHF133 (+3.1%) in August and only around CHF123 (-1.1%) in October.
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Significant price differences by star category
A look at the hotel categories reveals clear differences: In the 5-star hotel industry, revenue per overnight stay was around CHF410 in 2025 – 6.3% more than in the previous year. In contrast, the price per night for 3-star hotels hardly changed at CHF108.
There were also differences by tourist zone: the highest prices per night were achieved in metropolises at just under CHF152 per night. In the mountains, the price was just under CHF145. In urban areas, it was around CHF132 and in rural areas it was just over CHF106.
There were significantly greater seasonal fluctuations in the mountain regions than in the cities: In the winter season, prices in the mountains were a good CHF166 per night, compared to around CHF125 in the summer season.
Translated from German by AI/jdp
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