The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Tourism Trends

Zurich Airport sees passenger numbers continue to rise

Zurich Airport, passengers increase again
Zurich Airport, passengers increase again Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich Airport sees passenger numbers continue to rise
Listening: Zurich Airport sees passenger numbers continue to rise

September was a positive month for Zurich Airport in terms of passenger numbers. The airport remains on track to surpass its annual record for passenger numbers set in 2019.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the ninth month of the year, more than 3 million people passed through Kloten airport, an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period in 2024, Flughafen Zürich, the company operating the airport, announced Tuesday evening. Of these, 28% were in transit.

Aircraft movements rose by 2.6% to 24,400, while the aircraft occupancy rate fell by 0.5 points to 83.1%. The cargo sector also declined: 34,800 tonnes were transported (-2.0%).

The stock exchange reacted well to the news: in the morning the Flughafen Zürich share was up a fraction, against a market generally oriented towards a slight decline. Since the beginning of 2025, the share price has gained 13% and the performance over twelve months (+19%) and over a period of five years (+102%) is also positive.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR